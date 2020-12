Honesty needed in a healthy marriage

About three years ago, he made me quit my job because I cheated on him. He made me delete all social media, and I was unable to take individual pictures of myself.

We have been having lots of disagreements, and one day in our home, he hit me. That left me with bruises and a bad headache because he hit me on the head. I told him I didn't love him and wanted to divorce him. As soon as I said that, he promised he would never hit me again and that he would be a better person in the future.

He always does this. He slaps me and then promises he will never do it again. And then he does it again, and I fall into his little game -- again. After the most recent incident, he bought me a belt and clothing that I have been wanting so that I would forgive him.

What do I do to get away from him? I have no money or job. How do I leave this man? -- Trapped By a Monster

Dear Trapped: It might feel like you are trapped because 24 years of living with a man who is abusive is a long time. But you are not trapped. There is help available. There are many local and national hotlines available to help women in your exact situation. I encourage you to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you feel like you are in immediate danger, call 911. Just remember that you have the power to leave the cage that you feel trapped in. There are groups and people out there.

