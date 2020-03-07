Homeowner toys with turning large lot into retirement cash

Dear Helaine: My house is in a booming neighborhood in an "it" city. I only have a $50,000 mortgage. The property would appraise for about $300,000. It's a large lot, with a house and detached garage in so-so condition. It needs some work.

I would like to buttress my retirement savings, and I have two ideas of what I can do. I could subdivide it, and then sell the lot for a pretty penny. I would lose my garage and most of my yard, but I would have a chunk of change in the bank, which I could invest in my retirement.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Or I could tear down the detached garage and build a new one with a granny flat apartment to rent above it. I could then do a traditional rental or Airbnb. (I'm leaning toward the traditional rental.) A friend of mine recently did something similar and, based on her experience, I speculate this would cost me about $125,000. Based on what rents are where I live, I believe I could rent the apartment for enough to cover the increased mortgage payment and other costs. What do you think? -- Home for Good