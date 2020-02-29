Homecoming dance: Jimmie Johnson honored in Fontana finale

More things to watch during the race in the outer Los Angeles suburbs:

Defending dominance

The first two races of the new Cup season were both won by their defending champions, so that's good news for Kyle Busch. The overall series champion dominated last year's race at Fontana, leading both stages and 134 laps on the way to his milestone 200th career victory across NASCAR's top three series. Only Johnson has more wins at Fontana among active drivers than Busch, whose four victories include the first of his career in 2005.

Up front

Johnson is joined on the front row by Clint Bowyer, who won only the fourth pole of his 15-year Cup career. Busch is back in 17th, while Martin Truex Jr. must start from the back after thrice failing inspection.

Blaney bounces back

Ryan Blaney is feeling better about his role in the last-lap crash at the Daytona 500 that injured Ryan Newman. Blaney hit Newman from behind and sent him into the wall in a scary wreck. Blaney says he wanted to be alone last week, but his parents and friends reminded him of the inherent danger of their sport — and that he hadn't done anything wrong. Blaney went camping in the desert to clear his mind, and he felt better after speaking to Newman by phone Wednesday.