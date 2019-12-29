Whether you have party plans for fifty people or for two, the food safety tips are the same. Consider what you know about kitchen cleanliness. Observe the cold storage, sanitation, and thorough cooking rules to keep food safe any time you prepare for a crowd at or away from home.
Let’s look at some typical concerns which may arise during holiday cooking.
Question #1: I’m taking 100 pieces of marinated chicken to my church for a holiday dinner. I’m thinking about transporting them in one of those large plastic trash bags. Is that a good idea?
Answer: First consider that the bag will not provide the proper insulation required to maintain a safe temperature during the transportation of your foods, especially if your trip lasts for more than two hours. It’s also important to check the package that contains the trash bags. Very often there will be a statement indicating whether or not the bag is approved for use with food. If there is no such statement, assume that the product is not approved for such use, and do not use it to store or transport food items. Materials used in production of the bag do not have to be tested for consumption safety if the product is not considered to be generally used with food. The chemical process may not permanently bind harmful components in the bag material, and it’s possible that the acid in your marinade, for example, could allow chemicals in the plastic bag to get you’re your chicken. Also, a deodorant product is sometimes used in trash bags that could affect the taste of the chicken, if nothing else. When working with food items, it’s wise to use only containers, cooking utensils, and dishes designed specifically for use with food.
Question #2: I’m planning a large New Year’s dinner party, and I like to cook ahead. Last night, trying to save time, I cooked three large briskets in the same big roasting pot. I refrigerated the cooked meat in the roasting pan while the briskets were still quite hot. This morning when I checked the meat, it was warm. While I’m concerned about the safety of the food, I’m also considering the $60 worth of meat that has been invested!
Answer: Unfortunately, your meat may not be safe. It has taken much too long to cool. In that time, and in that warm, moist atmosphere, bacteria have had a prime opportunity to grow and multiply.
Further cooking now could not guarantee the destruction of toxins that may have formed. For the future, when cooking ahead of time, it’s best to divide hot cooked foods into small, shallow containers – this promotes fast cooling in the refrigerator. And keep in mind that it’s simply not safe to counter-cool foods first.
