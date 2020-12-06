HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Kids' Walk and Children's Garden Christmas
The Kids’ Walk will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The lights throughout the city and the Children’s Garden Christmas will be on each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2021. Admission is free.
Riverside Drive through Edisto Memorial Gardens will be limited to one-way traffic from the Lady Fountain on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Santa at Centennial Park
Santa will be in the gazebo in Centennial Park on Friday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those waiting in line to see Santa – both parents and children over the age of 2 – will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others while waiting in line.
New this year, Santa will also be available by appointment.
Each child can have their own time to tell Santa their Christmas wishes and take a photo with him.
Sessions are Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Limited spots are available for each session. To make an appointment, call 803-533-6020. Santa will see children by appointment only during these times.
Holiday Showcase
Parks and Recreation will present its fourth annual Holiday Showcase virtually this year. It is set to premiere on its Facebook page the weekend before Christmas.
The event will be livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 19 featuring singers, dancers and groups from throughout the area. The event will premiere at 7 p.m.
For more information and information on how to participate in the Holiday Showcase, call 803-533-6020.
