HLH a life-threatening malfunction of immune system

Dear Doctors: Can you please explain about HLH? It's the disease that my daughter passed away from. She was 47 years old when she got sick, and she lived only another four months. I was told that HLH is very rare, but I still don't really understand what happened.

Dear Reader: The initials HLH stand for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. As you noted, it is a rare and life-threatening disease of the blood that involves a malfunction of the immune system.

HLH occurs most often in children, but it can occasionally arise in adults. In children, it is usually hereditary. This is known as primary, or familial, HLH. When the disease occurs in adults, it's often the result of other causes. This is known as secondary, or acquired, HLH. It's linked to existing conditions such as certain types of blood cancers, viral infections such as Epstein-Barr, rheumatic and other autoimmune disorders, and also to medications that suppress the immune system.