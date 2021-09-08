HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mohawks finally set to open season

After nearly three weeks, Bethune-Bowman is scheduled to open its 2021 football season Friday at home against Academic Magnet.

Prior to its season-opening game against Whale Branch, Bethune-Bowman was put into COVID-19 protocol.

"Our guys were very disappointed," head coach Glynn Darby said. "They had worked so hard, even up until the day when we found out we had to stop. Then we find out we were the cause of the cancellation."

Darby said the team was able to stay in contact through Zoom meetings and workout plans that were to be done on the players' own time. He relied on his upperclassmen to make sure everyone was doing what was being asked.

Junior receiver/defensive back LeVon Aiken said the team was disappointed but knew the season wasn't over.

"We saw the bigger picture," Aiken said. "When we got the news, I wanted to start crying, but we were able to have player chats and keep working. Now we're ready to show out."

Aiken said he feels bad for the Mohawks' opponent Friday night.

"We're going to have so much energy," Aiken said. "Everything we do, tackle, catch, run will have 100% behind it."