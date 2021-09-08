HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mohawks finally set to open season

After nearly three weeks, Bethune-Bowman is scheduled to open its 2021 football season Friday at home against Academic Magnet.
Prior to its season-opening game against Whale Branch, Bethune-Bowman was put into COVID-19 protocol.
"Our guys were very disappointed," head coach Glynn Darby said. "They had worked so hard, even up until the day when we found out we had to stop. Then we find out we were the cause of the cancellation."
Darby said the team was able to stay in contact through Zoom meetings and workout plans that were to be done on the players' own time. He relied on his upperclassmen to make sure everyone was doing what was being asked.
Junior receiver/defensive back LeVon Aiken said the team was disappointed but knew the season wasn't over.
"We saw the bigger picture," Aiken said. "When we got the news, I wanted to start crying, but we were able to have player chats and keep working. Now we're ready to show out."
Aiken said he feels bad for the Mohawks' opponent Friday night.
"We're going to have so much energy," Aiken said. "Everything we do, tackle, catch, run will have 100% behind it."
Darby knows he will have his hands full corralling a team that has waited nearly a month to take the field. He said it's important to remember that it is the first game.
"I tell them to keep everything in perspective," Darby said. "This game will set the tone for the rest of the season."
According to Darby, the layoff did have some casualties as four members of the team have been ruled academically ineligible. He said they were some key players that could hurt the team later in the season. But for now, Darby is just ready to take the field.
"We're excited to finally get started," Darby said. "This COVID-19 is affecting everybody. Things have been hectic."
Due to the virus, and the number of early-season cancellations, Darby and the other coaches in Class A Region 6 agreed to move the region games to earlier dates on the schedule.
"Everybody wants to get those region games in because of the playoff implications," Darby said.
After its game with Academic Magnet, Bethune-Bowman's next four contests are all against region foes beginning next week against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.