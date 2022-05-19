HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

The Calhoun County boys track team finished second overall at the Class A state track meet held Thursday at Lower Richland High School in Columbia.

The Saints who scored 91 points, fell just short of Southside Christian School.

"I thought the kids came out and competed really well," Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said. "They knew what was at stake, but we fell a little short. Southside Christian came out and did what they were supposed to do and we performed, just came up a little short."

The Saints opened the meet with a first-place finish in the boys 4x100 relay. The team was led by Kerron Scott, Rolik Jackson, Marquez Davenport and Ahmir Smith.

Nasair Guinyard earned a first-place finish in the javelin. Jackson took second-place in the 200 meters while Christian Zachary earned a third-place finish in the 400 meter hurdles and Jamavie Glover finished third in the long jump.

"We had a lot of first-time runners and jumpers out there today," Farmer said. "I think they got a taste of (state championship competition), we got most of them coming back and they understand what it takes now."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's boys team finished sixth overall led by Christian Draper who finished first in the shot put and Anthony Williams who finished first in the 400 meters. B-E's Jerome Simpson earned a third-place finish in the discus.

Bethune-Bowman's Omar Goodwin earned a silver medal after placing second in the discus.

