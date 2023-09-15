VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Calhoun Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball defeated Calhoun Academy 3-0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-10) Wednesday.

Lauren Ballew led the Lady Indians with 15 points, one ace, five kills, one block and two digs. Izzy Exum had 11 points, three aces, two kills, one block and eight digs; Jane Walker Yonce had nine points, one ace, nine kills and 14 digs; Prestan Schurlknight had eight points, two aces, two kills and four digs; Payton Schurlknight had six points and one kill and Annabelle Hunter had 20 assists.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Palmetto Christian Monday.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Calhoun Academy 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team defeated Calhoun Academy 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) Wednesday.

The Lady Indians were led by Morgan Newsome who had seven points and two aces. Brooke Fogle had six points, two aces and two digs; Morgan Gue had five points, one ace, one kill and three digs; Emma Grace Burleson had three kills; Mary Legare Delaney had two kills and Calee Hartzog had 12 digs.

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

Patrick Henry 32, Holly Hill Academy 16

Holly Hill Academy's JV football team fell to Patrick Henry 32-16 Thursday.

Jaxon Jones rushed for a 30 yard touchdown and Jeremiah McKune returned a kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown. Jake Kirven converted two 2-point conversions while Christian Stephens recovered two onside kicks. Defensively, the JV Raiders were led by Kirven, Stephens, Jones and Caleb Bell.

Holly Hill Academy (0-2) will play host to Faith Christian Thursday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 30, Orangeburg Prep 14

Evan Roland rushed for two touchdowns to help lead Calhoun Academy's middle school football team to a 30-14 win over Orangeburg Prep.

Bratcher Lambert and Joseph Lyons each rushed for a touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Defensively, Lyons led the Cavs with 11 tackles. Lambert had seven tackles, Mason Durr had four tackles and Garrett Fanning had three tackles.

Calhoun Academy (1-1) will host Orangeburg Prep Thursday.