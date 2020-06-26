High school sports governing bodies react to rise in COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association recently pushed back the date for the start of the second phase of its plan for a return to practices and workouts.

“South Carolina has had a significant bump or spike in the number of cases in the past few days,” the SCISA announcement said. ”(The delay in moving to Phase 2 of the return-to-sports plan) will provide an additional week of medical information to determine any need to reconsider or adjust workout guidelines.”

Singleton acknowledged that SCHSL schools have had athletes test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

“A few schools have said they have had student-athletes contract the virus, but we don’t know where it came from, (as far as on-campus workouts or off-campus interactions),” he said.

Also on Thursday, Greenville County schools were told to shut down athletic activities “in light of the significant and sustained increase to COVID-19 cases in Greenville County,” according to a release from the school district.

The committee voted 13-1 that recommendations from the SCHSL return-to-play task force be given the force of “actual requirements,” with penalties in place for violations of those guidelines.