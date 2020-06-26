High school sports governing bodies react to rise in COVID-19 cases

With the recent surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19 across South Carolina, the state's two main high school sports governing bodies have adjusted their guidance for prep teams and their off-season workouts.
On Thursday, as Greenville County schools shut down athletic activities in response to the coronavirus numbers, the commissioner of the South Carolina High School League said “something has to change” for high school sports to even be played this fall.
The SCHSL executive committee voted Thursday to add some teeth to its return-to-play guidelines amid the pandemic.
Even so, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton and committee member Joe Quigley said that rising COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina might make those guidelines a moot point.
“If these numbers continue to go up, we probably won’t have sports in the fall,” said Quigley, the athletic director at North Myrtle Beach High School.
The state reported 1,106 new cases on Thursday, with 28,962 total cases and 691 deaths since the pandemic started. On Friday, the number rose to 1,273 new cases and one new death. That takes the total to 30,235 confirmed cases across the Palmetto State, with 692 deaths of people with the virus in their system at the time of death.
Charleston County has seen the highest number of new cases on average over the past seven days, followed by Horry and Greenville counties.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association recently pushed back the date for the start of the second phase of its plan for a return to practices and workouts.
“South Carolina has had a significant bump or spike in the number of cases in the past few days,” the SCISA announcement said. ”(The delay in moving to Phase 2 of the return-to-sports plan) will provide an additional week of medical information to determine any need to reconsider or adjust workout guidelines.”
Singleton acknowledged that SCHSL schools have had athletes test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
“A few schools have said they have had student-athletes contract the virus, but we don’t know where it came from, (as far as on-campus workouts or off-campus interactions),” he said.
Also on Thursday, Greenville County schools were told to shut down athletic activities “in light of the significant and sustained increase to COVID-19 cases in Greenville County,” according to a release from the school district.
The committee voted 13-1 that recommendations from the SCHSL return-to-play task force be given the force of “actual requirements,” with penalties in place for violations of those guidelines.
The decision came at the urging of Quigley, who told the committee that sports teams at SCHSL schools are performing workouts that don’t conform to the “phase one” recommendations of return-to-play. Those guidelines include social distancing, limited groups of athletes, use of facemasks and sanitation.
“I can promise you, and I know for a fact, that when you say these are recommendations, there are people going beyond or not even doing any of the guidelines,” Quigley told the committee. “We had coaches watching, and it was no mask, no social distancing, things like that.
“The words ‘requirement’ and ‘recommendation’ I think are different. And when you hear recommendation, it’s not treated the same across the state ... This is life and death, that’s what this is, bottom line.”
The executive committee also voted that violations of the COVID-19 guidelines should be treated as illegal practices under current SCHSL rules.
Those rules carry penalties ranging from fines and loss of practices and scrimmages to a ban from postseason play for repeated violations.
High school sports in South Carolina, including practices and workouts, were shut down in March due to the pandemic, with spring sports championships canceled.
In late May, the SCHSL issued its guidelines for a return to sports workouts and summer conditioning, leaving the start date for such activities up to individual school districts. Orangeburg Consolidated School District programs began voluntary workouts for athletes earlier this week. Other districts began workouts earlier this month.
The SCHSL guidelines called for a three-phase return, with phase one in place “until further notice.”
Sports are divided into risk categories, with “high infection risk activities” including football, wrestling, cheer and lacrosse. “Moderate risk” includes volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and baskeball, with “low risk” including cross-country, track, swim, golf and tennis.
SCHSL athletic programs remain in phase one of the return to play structured plans.
Singleton said Thursday that the league is considering how to move on to what he called “phase 1.5”, which would include the sharing of equipment (including footballs) among different groups of athletes.
Jeff Hartsell of the Post and Courier contributed to this report
