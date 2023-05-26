Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Tre'shon Rumph signed to play basketball at Brewton Parker College Thursday. Rumph is joined by Kimberly Raysor, Chyra Raysor, Russell Rumph, Lailah Martin, Bradley Raysor, Trenton Raysor, Katelyn Rumph, Tony Raysor and Tianna Rumph.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Zacchaeus Harris signed to play basketball at Brewton Parker College Thursday. Harris is joined by Tasha (mother), Caylah (sister), Schaffie (brother), Kewone (brother), Javar (brother), Jordan (brother) and Xyquarius (brother).
Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jasmine Anderson has signed to play volleyball at Concord University (West Virginia). Joining Anderson are mother Robin Anderson (right) and O-W head volleyball coach Denolis Wright.