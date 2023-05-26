Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As head coach of Williamsburg Academy, Don Shelley got a good look at last year’s Orangeburg Prep football team.

His Stallions defeated OPS 54-27 en route to a perfect 12-0 season and the SCISA Class 2A state championship.

This year, Shelley has returned to Orangeburg Prep where he spent 18 seasons as head coach of the Indians, helping lead the school to five state titles.

“Everything has been great,” Shelley said of his team’s spring workouts. “The boys have been working hard, and they have really been focused. We might do some things a little differently than they are used to, but they are doing a great job of adjusting. They work well together, and that’s the first step.”

Shelley doesn’t concern himself with his previous accomplishments, but is rather focused on helping his current team become the best possible version of themselves.

“These kids…I was gone from (Orangeburg Prep) before they were even born,” Shelley said with a smile. “They may have had a dad or an uncle say they played for Coach Shelley, but those stories and legends have probably only grown. These players have been very receptive to me, and the other coaches on staff. They’re as nice as they can be…but they may have been a little too nice on the football field.”

Early this spring, Shelley’s focus is to build a team from his current group of individuals.

“It seemed, last year they had a lot of new kids come into the team, it looked like it took a long time for that team to gel,” Shelley said. “When things went well they were fine, but when things got tough you could see they were just not together as a team. I told our guys, I would rather go out and lose as a team than win as a bunch of individuals. There’s not a whole lot of room for individuals on this team.”

Shelley is making subtle changes, such as a new look for the helmets this season.

“In year’s past, they had the Alabama numbers on the side of the helmet…and it looked good,” Shelley said. “We’re going to have something with OP on it. That’s not much of nothing, but it sets the tone. It’s about us rather than I or me.”

Another key for Shelley this spring is to get stronger as a team.

“I want to get them excited, not some much about the season, but starting the weight program,” Shelley said. “The potential is there, if we’re going to turn things around that’s where it starts. We have to take the summer to make ourselves better, then at the end of July we start trying to make the team better.”

On the field, Shelley is focused on execution, and taking care of the football. He also wants to see the Indians play with more physicality.

“I don’t care if you’re the biggest kid on the team, or the smallest, whatever you got you have to be willing to give it up,” Shelley said. “We’re not going to be soft. The one’s out there playing are the one’s that are willing to sell out.”