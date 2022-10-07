HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Holly Hill Academy wins battle of unbeatens

Holly Hill Academy improves to 7-0 with a 62-18 win over Wyman King Academy Friday night.

The Raiders rushed for 554 yards and eight touchdowns led by an offensive line of Landon Crisp, Carter Judy, Dylan Rivera, Jeremiah Frasier-Mazcyk and Kanyon Hitzler.

Tyree James led the attack with 333 yards and five touchdowns. Ax Wolpert rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns; Davin Walling had 19 yards and a touchdown and Mason Rudd rushed for 54 yards.

Defensively, Frasier-Mazyck led the Raiders with 13 tackles including two tackles for loss. Rudd had 12 tackles and interception and three tackles for loss; Ashton Soles had 10 tackles; Walling had 10 tackles and fumble recovery; Judy had eight tackles and two tackles for loss; Wolpert had nine tackles and James had four tackles and an interception.

Holly Hill runs its win streak to 33-consecutive games and handed the Knights their first loss of the season. The Raiders will have a bye next week.

Calhoun County 42, Denmark-Olar 27

Justen Brunson rushed for three touchdowns in the second half to lift Calhoun County to a 42-27 win over Denmark-Olar Friday night.

Denmark-Olar built an early 12-0 lead with touchdown runs from Chris Sanders and Keithan Washington.

Kerron Smith answered for the Saints with a kickoff return for touchdown, but Washington added another touchdown run to make the score 19-7.

Smith struck again with his second kickoff return for touchdown to cut the Vikings lead to 19-14 at the half.

In the second half, Brunson opened the scoring, giving the Saints their first lead of the game at 21-19. Calhoun County would add to the lead when Tykest Davenport found Christian Zachary for a touchdown pushing the lead to 28-19.

Washington pulled the Vikings to within a point after a touchdown and two-point conversion made the score 28-27, but Brunson added two late touchdowns to make the final score 42-27.

Calhoun County is tied at the top of the region standings with Wagener-Salley at 3-0. The Saints will travel to face Blackville-Hilda next week while Denmark-Olar looks to rebound against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler next week.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 44, Branchville 0

After losing its first region game in nearly two years, Bamberg-Ehrhardt was able to bounce back with a 44-0 victory over Branchville Friday night.

The Red Raiders were led by Nick Folk who had four rushing touchdowns in the first half. Eric Lee and Chanston Crosby each added a rushing touchdown and the B-E defense forced a safety.

After fumbling on its first possession, the Red Raiders forced a Branchville punt that Tre Hinton returned 98 yards to the Yellow Jacket one-yard line. Folk would score on the next play to give B-E a 7-0 lead.

Folk opened the second quarter with a 60 yard touchdown run. He would add a seven-yard score and a 57-yard score before the half.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (5-2) improves to 1-1 in region play and will be at home next Friday against Bethune-Bowman.

Orangeburg Prep 34, Spartanburg Christian 24

Orangeburg Prep trailed Spartanburg Christian 12-7 early in the second half Friday, but got a touchdown run from Jay Plummer to make the score 14-12.

The Indians would add to their lead when Luis Fernandez completed a touchdown pass to T. Riley to make the score 21-12. After Walt Mims recovered an SCA fumble Fernandez would find Austin Hall for another touchdown pass extending the lead to 28-12.

After a Warriors score, Fernandez would finish the scoring for OPS with a run to make the score 34-18. SCA would score with 12 seconds left to make the final score 34-24.

Orangeburg Prep improves to 2-5 and will be at home against Williamsburg Academy next week.

Wade Hampton 30, Edisto 7

Edisto fell to 0-2 in region play with a 30-7 loss to Wade Hampton Friday night.

The Cougars struck first when Dylan Williams completed a 16 yard touchdown pass to Khamanti Kennedy to make the score 7-0.

Wade Hampton answered with three rushing touchdowns and a safety on defense to build a 23-7 halftime lead.

Defensively, Edisto’s Williams had an interception while Quamar Felder had a sack.

Edisto falls to 4-4 on the season and will have bye next week before closing the region season with Ridgeland-Hardeeville and Woodland.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 28, Dreher 26 Lee Academy 34, Calhoun Academy 6 Lake Marion 12, Bishop England 6