HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Calhoun County, B-E, AJA win; Branchville falls

Branchville finishes the season with a 6-2 record.

Andrew Jackson 34, Clarendon Hall 30

Andrew Jackson Academy coach Chad Gleaton said the playoffs are all about survive and advance, and his Warriors were able to survive Clarendon Hall 34-30 Friday night in Ehrhardt.

Jonathan Schaffer led the Warriors rushing attack with 114 yards and a touchdown. Calin Brunson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown while Carson Cone added 80 yards and a touchdown. Chase Carson rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Schaffer led AJA with nine tackles while Brunson added six tackles and had a key interception late in the game to seal the victory.

Clarendon Hall was led by athlete Kylic Horton who caught three passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 110 yards and threw for 46 yards in the Saints loss.

"I don't care what anybody says about (Kylic) Horton, that kid is special," Gleaton said following the game. "He made catch and catch against us, and probably had about four touchdowns called back due to penalties. He's as good as advertised."