HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Calhoun County, B-E, AJA win; Branchville falls

Calhoun County quarterback Russell Brunson completed 10-of-13 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Saints to a 53-19 victory over McBee Friday night.
Brunson, who was recently recognized as a North-South All-Star participant, also led the Saints in rushing with 137 yards and a touchdown.
Christian Zachary had three catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while Justen Brunson added three catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Devin Bull rushed for 101 yards and and touchdown and added a 71-yard touchdown reception. Marquez Davenport carried the ball for 97 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, the Saints were led by Andre Staley Jr. who had 16 tackles and two sacks.
The Saints will play host to defending Class A champion Southside Christian next Friday night in St. Matthews. The Sabres defeated C.A. Johnson 42-14 Friday to advance.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, Carvers Bay 14
The Red Raiders advance to the third round of the Class A playoffs with a 41-14 victory over Carvers Bay Friday night.
Quintin Banks led Bamberg-Ehrhardt with 135 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Nick Folk added two rushing touchdowns in the win, but it was the defense that starred for the Red Raiders Friday night.
Quincy Bias led the defense with three sacks and intercepted a pass on a two-point conversion attempt. Christian Draper and Jamie Downing each added sacks while Downing blocked a put early in the second quarter to set up B-E's second touchdown.
Anthony Williams and and Jaha'mari Harper each had an interception that would set up Red Raider touchdowns.
Carvers Bay quarterback Kayshaun Brockington threw two touchdown passes, but spent most of the night running from the Red Raider defense.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt advances to face Baptist Hill who defeated Green Sea-Floyd 50-33 Friday night. The Red Raiders will travel to Hollywood for next week's matchup.
C.E. Murray 58, Branchville 36
Ronnie Nester threw completed 22-of-36 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns while rushing eight times for 68 yards and a score in Branchville's 58-36 loss to C.E. Murray Friday night.
Xy'quarius Nimmons had five catches for 125 yards and a a touchdown to lead the Yellow Jacket receivers. Jakiem Ellis caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown while Philijuan Saldano caught three passes for 55 yards and a score.
On defense, Bubba Lytle led Branchville with 12 tackles and three tackles for loss and added a sack. Kadden Irick added nine tackles including one tackle for loss.
Branchville finishes the season with a 6-2 record.
Andrew Jackson 34, Clarendon Hall 30
Andrew Jackson Academy coach Chad Gleaton said the playoffs are all about survive and advance, and his Warriors were able to survive Clarendon Hall 34-30 Friday night in Ehrhardt.
Jonathan Schaffer led the Warriors rushing attack with 114 yards and a touchdown. Calin Brunson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown while Carson Cone added 80 yards and a touchdown. Chase Carson rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Schaffer led AJA with nine tackles while Brunson added six tackles and had a key interception late in the game to seal the victory.
Clarendon Hall was led by athlete Kylic Horton who caught three passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 110 yards and threw for 46 yards in the Saints loss.
"I don't care what anybody says about (Kylic) Horton, that kid is special," Gleaton said following the game. "He made catch and catch against us, and probably had about four touchdowns called back due to penalties. He's as good as advertised."
Gleaton was equally impressed with how the senior, who has verbally committed to play at South Carolina, carried himself following the game.
"He could have been upset with how things turned out, but he just smiled and wished us good luck," Gleaton said. "He was gracious in the loss. He is one of the good kids in this game."
The victory sets up a rematch with Holly Hill Academy for the SCISA Eight-Man championship next Friday at Orangeburg Prep.
The Warriors fell to Holly Hill at the end of the regular season 26-14.
"We'll take tomorrow to celebrate and get healthy, then come in here Sunday and try to start developing a game plan for (Holly Hill)," Gleaton said.
Holly Hill Academy 62, Patrick Henry Academy 24
Tyler Wright rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 62-24 victory over Patrick Henry Academy Friday.
Jacob Rogers completed all five of his passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Marion Breland rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown, Rogers rushed for 23 yards and two touchdowns, Ax Wolpert had 48 yards rushing while Davin Walling added 30 yards rushing and Mason Rudd had a rushing touchdown.
Perrin Breland caught four passes for 91 yards while Marion Breland had one catch for ten yards and a score.
Defensively, the Raiders were led by Perrin Breland and Dylan Rivera who each totaled 10 tackles. Rivera added a sack. Lucas Carroway had eight tackles and an interception, Harley Watkins had seven tackles, Wright added six tackles and two sacks, Clay Canaday had six tackles, Cooper Canaday had five tackles along with Mason Rudd and Davin Walling. Walling added a sack.