Despite its reputation for running the football, Bamberg-Ehrhardt spent its summer taking part in a number of 7-on-7 workouts around the region.

These events feature teams executing and defending against passing concepts on a 50-yard field. B-E head coach Corey Crosby said it’s a good way for his offensive personnel to become familiar with each other before the start of fall practice.

“The quarterbacks get a chance to work on their timing with receivers, and the receivers get the opportunity to work on their route running against a number of different defensive schemes.”

In his first season as head coach, Crosby looked to diversify the Red Raider offense with a more balanced attack, but was met with mixed results. B-E would eventually move out of the Shotgun Formation and into a more traditional running style to close the season.

“If we can’t run the football, the passing game won’t work anyway,” Crosby said. “We were young up front (last year) but every day we’re trying to get better. We’re going to continue to run the football, but if we want to win a state championship we have to find a way to throw the ball when we need to.”

The Red Raiders averaged just under 128 yards per game throwing the ball last season. Crosby said it may have been too much too soon for his young team.

“This summer, we’re looking to simplify things in the passing game,” Crosby said. “I think we tried to do a little too much last year, and things fell apart.”

Leading the passing attack is quarterback Chanston Crosby. The junior threw for 12 touchdowns last season, and has been working toward making better decisions on the field.

“It’s important for us to run the football, but as the competition gets better opponents will be able to a better job of defending against it,” Chanston Crosby said. “We have to have a mix that will keep the defense off guard.”

Crosby said he’s been working on quick, sharp passes that will allow his receivers to catch the ball in space. This allows the athletes to make defenders miss, and run after the catch. The Red Raiders return their top two receivers from last year, Anthony Williams (54 catches, 814 yards, three touchdowns) and Isaiah Johnson (39 catches, 624 yards, four touchdowns).

“(Anthony and Isaiah) are great weapons, plus we have MJ Cann and Colt Bunch to add to the mix,” Chanston Crosby said. “These (7-on-7 workouts) have been a great way to add reps and build that chemistry going into next season.”

Johnson said a more consistent passing game would make the B-E offense, who had trouble at times last year scoring, that much more dangerous this season.

“Everyone is working hard to get this passing game going,” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to get better at what we were trying to do last year.”