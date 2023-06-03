For many coaches, nine wins and a trip to the postseason would be considered a successful season, but Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Corey Crosby understands Red Raider fans have different expectations.

"We know 9-3 is not acceptable in Bamberg," Crosby said recently after a spring practice. "The expectation is to compete for state championships."

In Crosby's first year, the Red Raiders dropped their first region games in two seasons and were eliminated in the second round of the Class A playoffs.

"We were young up front, and had some injuries along the offensive and defensive lines," Crosby said. "Those young guys are back, training every day. Our goal this spring is to get one-percent better every day."

Despite losing its top rusher, Bamberg-Ehrhardt returns a majority of its offensive including all-region quarterback Chanston Crosby. As a sophomore he threw for over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for two touchdowns.

All-State receivers Anthony Williams and Isaiah Johnson are also expected to return this season. Williams had 54 catches for 814 yards to lead the Red Raiders while Johnson rushed for over 600 yards and have over 600 yards receiving.

"Every one is embracing their roles," Crosby said. "It's next man up. The linemen are doing a great job, the running backs have gotten bigger and faster and we are deep at the linebacker spot."

Y'Zorion Washington leads the line after he finished with 68 tackles including 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks despite missing multiple games due to injury.

Jamie Downing is the leading returning tackler after he finished with 117 including 25 for loss. He also had three interceptions.

Crosby is also getting a jump on the future, having a number of young players take part in spring practice with the varsity squad.

"With the young guys, we start with a lot of individual drills, stuff without shoulder pads," Crosby said. "It's all about the fundamentals and technique. We have a number of eighth graders, who will be ninth graders (in the fall) and have an opportunity to help us. We want to build depth, working with those guys."

As the Red Raiders closed out spring practice, Crosby said he wanted his team to just remain consistent as they enter summer workouts.

"We're focused on doing the right thing, doing the small things," Crosby said. "We want to continue to get better every day, no steps back. If we do that, we'll be where we want to be at the end of the year."