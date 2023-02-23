Cathedral Academy 69, Dorchester Academy (G) 34

Cathedral Academy eliminated Dorchester Academy from the SCISA Class 2A girls basketball playoffs after a 69-34 victory Thursday night in Sumter.

The Lady Generals opened the game with a 14-2 run, and held Dorchester Academy to six points in the first half.

Shots started to fall in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Raiders scored 18 points in the final period, but it was too late.

"I wish we would have had a better start in the first half," Dorchester Academy head coach Callie McClure said after the game. "We just dug ourselves too big of a hole."

Abigail Weathers led the Lady Raiders with 14 points in her final game at Dorchester Academy.

"Abigail is one of those players that is always in the gym," McClure said. "She's always looking for ways to get better."

Paige Shelton added six points for Dorchester Academy.

"I'm proud of these girls," McClure said. "I felt like making the final four was a huge accomplishment (for this program). We were happy to be here."

Cathedral Academy 71, Andrew Jackson Academy (B) 65

After trailing by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter, Andrew Jackson Academy had a chance to tie the game in regulation, but a three-pointer hit off the front of the rim, and Cathedral was able to grab the rebound and seal the game at the free throw line.

Robert Clark led the charge in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his game-high 26 points in the final period. Clark was able to get the steal that set up the potential game-tying three-pointer.

The Warriors led Cathedral 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Generals used a 9-0 run to start the second quarter to grab the lead. After only scoring eight points in the second quarter, AJA found itself tied with Cathedral at halftime.

In the third quarter, Cathedral continued to find ways to get to the basket, and led the Warriors by four entering the final period.

"Defensive effort was not there tonight," Andrew Jackson Academy head coach Josh Barnes said. "We didn't get stops when we needed to, and didn't pinch in the middle like we planned. We allowed to much penetration with and without the basketball."

The Generals built a big lead before Clark and the Warriors staged their furious comeback.

"That's what happens when you have a bunch of seniors on your team that don't want to lose," Barnes said of the comeback.

Brenden Brantley finished with 15 points for the Warriors while Carsyn Peeples added 14 points.

St. John's Christian 57, Calhoun Academy (B) 55 OT

Calhoun Academy's run to the SCISA Class 2A boys state championship fell just short Thursday night as the Cavaliers fell to St. John's Christian 57-55 in overtime.

"An overtime game, neck and neck all the way, and the ball bounced their way tonight," Calhoun Academy head coach Gressette Felder said following the loss.

Trailing by three, late in the regulation, Calhoun Academy's Jay Haltiwanger connected on a three-point basket with 12 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, Calhoun Academy trailed by two with 10 seconds remaining, but missed a three-pointer that would have given the Cavs the lead. Calhoun Academy had two more chances at the basket, but could not find the tying score.

"We didn't shoot very well tonight," Felder said. "Give St. John's credit, their defense probably had a lot to do with that. I knew coming in they were going to play that zone, and we were going to have to make shots, and it just didn't happen. I'm proud of the boys effort."