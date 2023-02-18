The biggest cheer of the night came with 2:40 left in the first half as Marlboro Academy's Ford Munnerlyn stepped to the line and nailed his second of two free throws.

It was the first point of the game for the Dragons, and cut Calhoun Academy's lead to 35-1. The Cavaliers went on to defeat Marlboro Academy 63-24 in the first round of the SCISA 2A boys basketball playoffs.

"We decided to come out, and play with some energy from the start," Calhoun Academy head coach Gressette Felder said. "We defended and rebounded well the entire first half."

After getting off to a slow start offensively, the Cavaliers built a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Will Andrews led the Cavaliers with seven points in the first quarter, and finished with a game-high 19 points.

"We had some shots not fall in the first few minutes, but we were patient," Felder said. "Our defense was able to lead to some offense. I'm proud of this group, especially how they played in the first half."

The Cavaliers advance to the second round of the playoffs where they will face Dillon Christian. Felder said his team has been in this position, and learned from their postseason struggles a year ago.

"Looking back at last year, we played a No. 1 seed in Spartanburg Christian, and they taught us a lot of things that we needed to improve," Felder said. "Now, we have a No. 1 seed in Dillon Christian, and we have a lot of work to do before Tuesday. We have to do a better job of rebounding the entire game, and we have to do a better job of protecting the ball. We were sloppy down the stretch (tonight), and we know we have to make the most of every possession against (Dillon Christian)."

Calhoun Academy leading scorer William Felder, finished the game with 15 points. Jude Walker, Turner Fleming, Hunter Thornburg and Chase Strickland each finished with six points. Trey Smith finished with 12 points to lead Marlboro County.

"We have the mindset that we can compete with anyone, and beat anyone," William Felder said. "We have to show no fear, we're a good team. I trust my teammates to make plays. I just want to do what's best to help the team win."