High health care expenses in retirement

Dear Helaine: I'm writing with a question about medical expenses in retirement. Over and over, I keep reading something to the effect that "a couple retiring today can expect to spend $250,000 on medical expenses during their retirement, even with Medicare." I realize Medicare doesn't cover everything, but this seems like an unbelievably high number. Can you tell me where this figure comes from? Is it assuming some form of long-term care will be necessary? I am in my mid-40s and would like to know more about what those expenses are and how to plan. -- Young and Healthy Now

Dear Young and Healthy Now: The information you are thinking of almost certainly comes from Fidelity Investments, which releases an annual study attempting to estimate the medical expenses of a theoretical 65-year-old couple retiring in the current year. They released the most recent one this past April, and the number is $285,000 -- worse than you think. Women can expect to spend $150,000, while men spend a slightly lower $135,000. It's possible these numbers are low -- they do not count such things as dental expenses or long-term care. HealthView Services, which also performs an estimate and includes these things as well as other costs not covered by Medicare, puts the number at $387,644 in today's dollars.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up