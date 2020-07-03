Hey bridge player, feelin' lucky?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Harry Golden, who was a writer and newspaper publisher, said, "The only thing that overcomes hard luck is hard work."

Often, though, if you work hard and analyze correctly, you will have good luck -- particularly at the bridge table.

In today's deal, South is in four hearts after East has overcalled in spades. West leads the spade queen: five, seven, six. West continues with the spade three: eight, king, nine. East now plays the spade four. How should South react?

The auction was predictable. When you have a nine-card major-suit fit, make that suit trump. That will rarely be wrong. It isn't worth worrying about the few exceptional deals.

The contract is getting close to done. West must have led from a doubleton spade, given East's overcall and dummy's having the spade jack. If West can overruff declarer with the heart queen, the contract will fail. So, South should place that card with East.

Fine, but it does not seem to help much. Won't the defenders still get two trump tricks?

Maybe not -- if declarer is very lucky.