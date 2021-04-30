Hernández homers in return, Blue Jays beat Braves 13-5

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus, Robbie Ray took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Friday night.
Hernández went 2 for 5, including a sixth-inning shot to center off Jacob Webb that put Toronto ahead 10-0.
Ray (1-1) allowed two runs, five hits and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed just one runner through six innings, on Travis d'Arnaud's double with one out in the second, then gave up Ozzie Albies' two-run homer in the seventh.
Alejandro Kirk had his first multihomer game for the Blue Jays.
Bo Bichette, Kirk and Randal Grichuk all connected off Drew Smyly (0-2), who allowed six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. Kirk also went deep against Edgar Santana.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit Toronto's sixth homer, a solo shot in the eighth.
Bichette hit a two-run homer in the third. Kirk had a fourth-inning two-run drive and Grichuk's solo shot in the fifth made it 5-0.
Kirk drove in two on his second home run in the fifth.
Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna had been 0 for 20 against lefties this season before doubling off Ray in the seventh. He had a two-run single during a three-run eighth.
George Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this offseason, singled in the first for his first Blue Jays hit and went 1 for 3, walked twice and stole a base. After missing time because of oblique and right quadriceps strains, he was hitless in four at-bats during his first game Wednesday against Washington.
Up next
Braves RHP Charlie Morton (2-1) faces a Toronto bullpen day Saturday night.