Here is a reliable defensive guideline

Drew Carey hosts a show in which perfectly normal people act embarrassingly to have a chance to win big prizes, in particular a new car. He said, "I'm not against ratings per se. I think more information is always good. But I certainly don't think the government has to step in and set guidelines for how shows should be rated."

Bridge teachers set guidelines for their students, almost all of which are wrong occasionally, but they are right often enough to make them worth remembering.

Which guideline did East overlook on today's deal?

In the auction, North was a tad cautious when he only invited game, but his diamond void was of uncertain value. South, though, had only six losers, so he raised to game.

West led the unbid suit. East won the first trick with his club king and continued with the club six. Declarer won on the board, played a heart to his ace and led his remaining heart, West discarding a club. After East won with his jack, he tried to cash the club jack, but South ruffed, banked the diamond ace and crossruffed, losing only one club, one heart and one spade. Where did East err?

Well, it wasn't totally his fault. West, with four spades, probably should have led a trump at trick one. But as soon as the dummy came down with a void, East should have been nervous about a crossruff. He had two chances to cash his spade ace: trick two and trick five. When he did not do that, declarer brought home his contract.

