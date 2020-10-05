Herd immunity is possible, but cost is high

Dear Doctors: Can you explain herd immunity? We have it with diseases like smallpox and polio, but when it comes to the coronavirus, everyone keeps saying it's a bad idea. Why wouldn't it work for COVID-19?

Dear Reader: It's true that we're hearing a lot about herd immunity, which is also sometimes known as community immunity, from a variety of sources these days. There's quite a bit of conjecture, and even misinformation, in some of these discussions, so we're glad you've broached the topic.

Herd immunity refers to the point at which a large enough portion of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease that the illness can no longer be easily spread. This offers protection to the population at large, including to the minority who are not themselves yet immune to the infectious agent.

And you're correct that we have herd immunity to thank for the eradication of smallpox and the extremely low incidence of polio throughout the world. The reason for this is the success of widespread vaccination efforts, which helped to make the vast majority of people immune to what had previously been serious health threats. In fact, thanks to worldwide smallpox vaccination programs, that disease was declared eradicated in 1980.