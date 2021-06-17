Henley has happy return to Torrey and takes early Open lead

Even so, it was a solid start for Koepka, a four-time major champion coming off a runner-up finish to Mickelson at the PGA Championship. It wasn't easy. He made it sound that way.

"It's pretty simple. It's a lot simpler than what guys make it," Koepka said. "I think a lot of guys make it more difficult than it needs to be. Just got to understand where the flag is, what you're doing and where to miss it."

The surprise might have been Molinari, the former British Open champion who has not been the same since losing a two-shot lead on the back nine at the Masters two years ago that paved the way for Tiger Woods slipping on another green jacket.

The Italian had to pull out of the PGA Championship with a sore back. He mentioned other nagging injuries. He's had three top 10s this year. He also has missed the cut in three of the last four tournaments he played. But he was solid at Torrey, and two birdies over his last three allowed him to match his best start in a U.S. Open.

"There's no tricks. You need to grind and fight for 18 holes and then relax until tomorrow and start over again," he said. "I haven't played recently, so it's nice to get off to a good start, but there's a long way to go. Start over tomorrow like nothing happened today."