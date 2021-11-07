Hemric snatches Xfinity Series title as Gibbs wins a title

But a slew of late cautions stalled Cindric and granted Hemric two career-defining chances. Hemric was just about to catch Cindric when a caution froze the field and sent the race into overtime. In the two-lap sprint to the finish, the two raced side-by-side with everything on the line and Hemric won the race to the finish by less than a half-second.

"I blacked out, just knew I had to be the first one to the line," Hemric said about the final two laps. "We were not going to be denied."

Cindric finished second, but Team Penske won the owners championship. The driver's title is awarded to the first of the championship four to cross the finish line.

Cindric, winner of five races this year and 11 the last two seasons, was annoyed to have the payoff stripped away because of three cautions in the final scheduled 20 laps and then a sprint to the finish.

"If everyone in the stands enjoyed it, it's good racing," Cindric said from pit road. "I'm very appreciative of the opportunity to race on such a big stage. It would have been awesome to finish this out.

"I felt like we had a dominant race car. I felt like we did everything right. Come up a little bit short, sometimes it's like that way."