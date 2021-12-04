Helping players return to the table

Many older men have given up the game to have a career and raise a family. Now they are retiring and thinking about returning to bridge. However, they say to me, "But all the rules have changed!"

By "rules," they mean bidding methods. It is true that back then, everyone used the eponymous Goren system. This came from Culbertson, whose hand evaluation employed honor tricks, which few understood. Goren preferred high-card points, which everyone could handle. That system had a lot of flaws, though, which have been corrected over the decades. But restarting bridge isn't the Herculean task many fear. To help, there is a new book available, "Coming Back to Bridge" by Paul Goldfinger (Master Point Press).

Since it is only 112 pages long, the reader receives a skeletal introduction to Standard American. (There are five paragraphs about two-over-one.) So, some useful topics are skimmed over, and there is one convention that should have been omitted! But a former player should feel comfortable.

Goldfinger gives no deals, so here is one from my beginner's book, which was published in England. How many tricks should South take in three no-trump after West leads a spade?

Please ignore the auction, which was not included in my book!

You need one red suit to play without loss. In these cases, cash the winners in the longer suit first. Here, take the diamond king and ace. If the queen drops, fine; otherwise, try the heart finesse.

A gold star only if you answered nine, not 12!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0