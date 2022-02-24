Help partner when you can

When you are defending, you have to work hard. You must try to work out the unseen hands by watching partner's signals, analyzing declarer's line of play and doing a lot of counting. As if that isn't enough, you should also try to consider partner. Even if you know how to defeat a contract, remember that he cannot see through the backs of the cards. He might have a guess. Ask yourself if there is any way you can help him out.

West's opening was a textbook weak two-bid, showing a good six-card suit and some 6-10 high-card points.

West led the spade king, which South ducked, and continued with the spade queen. After winning with his ace, South ran the diamond queen. East won with the king and shifted to the heart seven, top of nothing. South immediately claimed nine tricks: one spade, four hearts and four diamonds.

There was a groan from West audible halfway across the continent. "Why didn't you switch to a club? He goes down three."

"Because you told me to lead a heart," replied East.

"How did I do that?"

"By leading the spade queen at trick two. If you had led the spade jack, the lower of your two remaining honors, I would have returned a club."

West had one last arrow in his quiver. "But a club return couldn't cost. If I have the heart ace, I must get in before declarer has run nine tricks."

"That isn't true if South has 2=2=5=4 distribution and the club jack. Unlikely, yes, but I preferred to trust your play."

