Help partner's lead whenever possible

Oscar Wilde wrote, "The advantage of the emotions is that they lead us astray." At the bridge table, we should try not to be distracted by our emotions. Also, there are times when we should help partner with his opening lead, not unnecessarily risk his going astray.

In today's deal, for example, how does South get on in six spades after West leads the diamond queen? How about after a heart lead?

The auction was fairly predictable. After North raised spades on the second round, South inquired about aces and kings before settling into six spades.

If East does not make a lead-directing double of five hearts, West will surely lead the diamond queen. Declarer wins that, draws trumps and runs the club queen. The finesse loses, but South claims the remainder. He discards his heart loser on a club winner on the board.

But when East wisely doubles five hearts, and West leads that suit, it would be easy for declarer to go down. If he adopts the same line as just proposed, when the club finesse loses, East cashes the heart king to defeat the slam.

However, a more-resourceful South, realizing that East has both high hearts, will spot a winning line. He wins the first trick with his heart ace and draws trumps. Then he eliminates the diamonds (ace, king, and a ruff) before exiting with his last heart. East is endplayed, having either to lead away from the club king or to concede a ruff-and-sluff.

