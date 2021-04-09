Healing from past trauma

Dear Annie: I am 57 years old and autistic. Due to my inability to read people and my own bad choices, I am the single mother of three adult children, whom I love and am indescribably proud of. But I have never been loved. As a child, I was sexually abused by my father for years. A teacher sexually assaulted me in high school.

I'm terrified of male doctors. But two years ago, I started having to go to a doctor regularly to get injections in my eyes. If any other man even got that close to me, I'd go through the roof. But this man can get up in my face with a hypodermic and poke a hole in my eye, and, somehow, I'm fine. In fact, I feel safe around him. I have had nightmares on a couple of occasions and found that I changed the dream to imagine I was lying next to this doctor with my head on his shoulder, and I wasn't afraid anymore. Why can't I find a man like this? And are autistic people like me allowed to be loved? -- When Will I Be Loved

Dear WWIBL: I'm so sorry that people who should have protected you instead hurt you. That should never happen to anyone. None of it was your fault.