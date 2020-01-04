The International Bridge Press Association's Personality of 2019 was Michal Klukowski. At 23, he is easily the youngest winner of this award. But this is not an unusual moniker for Klukowski.
Born in Poland, but now representing Monaco in major championships, he won his first national title in 2011 when 15. The next year, he was on the Polish team that won the Youngsters (under 21) World Team Championship. Since then, Klukowski has won three open world team titles, two Rosenblums and one Bermuda Bowl, and another world youth championship.
His partner on the Monaco team is Piotr Gawrys, won his first world title 12 years before Klukowski was born!
Klukowski learned to play the game when nine. His parents were keen players and encouraged him to take classes at their town bridge club.
Klukowski read his opponent well in this deal from a world championship match between Monaco and Lavazza. At both tables, the contract was four hearts, and each West led the club ace, then cashed the diamond ace.
At the other table, Geir Helgemo (West) played a second diamond at trick three. The declarer did not work out what to do from there.
Against Klukowski, West cashed the spade ace at trick three. Now, with a discard available on the spade queen, declarer just had to draw trumps. The percentage play is to cash the ace and king, but Klukowski felt that West thought he had a fourth defensive trick. So, Klukowski cashed the heart king, then played a heart to dummy's jack. When that held, Klukowski drew the last trump and claimed.
