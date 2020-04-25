He did not see the impending fall

The Senior Life Master instantly recognized any newcomer.

"Young man, welcome to our humble bridge club. Have you just moved to town?"

"Actually, I'm here for two days on business. But I'd like to play some bridge this evening."

"It is our pleasure to have you, but the game doesn't begin for an hour. Buy us a couple of drinks, then sit here and tell me a bit about yourself."

When the young man returned with the drinks, he opened his mouth to say something, but the SLM beat him to the word:

We have a friendly club (began the SLM). We have even had several marriages between members. And we might have had another one but for this deal. (The SLM passed the man a sheet of paper.)

South was Augustus Masterson, playing with his fiancee, Eleanor Weeburn-Smythe. We were surprised when they became engaged because she was a much stronger player than he. Perhaps she had been distracted by his muscular physique.

West cashed two top spades, East echoing to show a doubleton. Then West shifted to the club 10. Augustus won in hand and ran the heart queen. But disaster struck when East took the trick and gave his partner a club ruff to defeat the game.