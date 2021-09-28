He did not read the club layout

When we start bridge, we usually read a beginner's guide. Then, once we get the basics straight, we study some more advanced books.

At the table, we also read -- we try to read where the key missing cards lie, using the bidding and play to guide us. However, sometimes a defender can take advantage of declarer's lack of X-ray vision.

In today's deal, how did the defense go against four spades? What would have happened to four hearts by West?

In an online duplicate, the contracts were two spades (once), three hearts (twice), three spades (four times), four hearts (three times) and four spades (twice).

The best defense against four spades is for West to lead the heart king and shift to the club 10. If declarer misreads and plays dummy's jack, East wins with the queen, returns the club four to partner's ace and receives a club ruff. The diamond ace results in down two.

Unfortunately, I led the diamond five. My partner took dummy's king with the ace and cashed the heart ace, under which I signaled for clubs. Partner now shifted to the club four! I took the trick and returned the club 10. Declarer, not reading East correctly, played dummy's jack and went down one. Whew!

Four hearts requires careful defense. North must start with a spade, presumably the ace. When South encourages, North should continue with the spade six. This forces South to take the trick, and surely he will shift to a club, establishing a trick in the suit before declarer can set up East's diamonds.

