Have my hankie

Dear Readers: A number of you wrote in with very touching stories about your loved ones and handkerchiefs. I'm printing a few so they bring you some comfort.

Dear Annie: I've been smiling at the letters you've received on this subject, because they reminded me that that's how my mother taught me to iron as a kid, ironing my dad's handkerchiefs.

Well, not much gets ironed these days, but 10 years ago when I lost my husband to cancer, I was cleaning out his dresser and tossing his old, worn handkerchiefs when I came upon an unopened package of new ones.

Something made me think to just save them, not give them away or toss them.

They might come in handy if I had a bad cold and ran out of tissues -- that was my thinking.

Well, here we are today in a pandemic, and those brand-new handkerchiefs sure make good face masks, and they don't cost $12.95 apiece, either! With a couple of rubber bands, they work very well. -- Staying Safe in NY

Dear Annie: I have a story about the handkerchief. My dearest, loving husband was 85 years old when he passed away last December. He was the ultimate gentleman. We were together 40 blessed and happy years. He said his father taught him to always carry two handkerchiefs: one for himself and one for his lady. He never failed to do it. I hold this memory close to my heart and smile when I think of it. -- Loved in Louisville

