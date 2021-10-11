Have courage never to submit or yield

Bridge isn't a game for the weak-willed -- you need strength of character to succeed. For example, in a matchpointed pair game, in the quest for a lucrative overtrick it can be right to risk your guaranteed contract. Or, if you make a light opening bid, see it through. Don't lie about your aces if partner produces Blackwood, and never pass a forcing bid. Similarly, when your prospects as declarer look dismal, play for any chance of success, however unlikely it might be.

In today's deal, South was in six spades. West led the heart king. Declarer won with dummy's ace and cashed his two top trumps, East discarding a club on the second. How did South continue?

North's four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood. South's response showed (zero or) three key cards, counting the four aces and the trump king as key. North used the next step to ask for the spade queen and settled for six spades when South denied that card.