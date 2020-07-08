Have an open heart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: For 25 years, a very close couple would get together with us for a nice meal. We did lots of things including trips and outings. Eighteen months ago, my friend suddenly died. Her husband is now dating a very lovely woman (I hear), and we are glad he is happy.

We expect them to travel to our area this summer, and possibly, we will go out for dinner. This feels very weird. Any suggestions on how to embrace this new person? -- Adjusting to the Change

Dear Adjusting: I am very sorry for your loss. Adjusting to the change, and the feelings of missing your friend, creates a special challenge. If she were alive today, she would want her husband to be happy and not alone. Try and see your friend's new companion with an open heart and think about his happiness.

Dear Annie: Thank you for your expert advice and knowledge for caring for an elderly parent. I didn't expect my letter to be published. I had hit rock bottom when I wrote that letter. Before my letter was published today, I stopped feeling sorry for myself and got help! Your headline "Draining My Battery to Support Others" was spot on. I was tapped out!