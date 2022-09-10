Haunted by the skeletons in my wife's closet

Dear Annie: I've been married to a wonderful woman for almost 50 years. That alone should explain our relationship: 50 years. I've never loved anyone else. Our courtship and marriage were wonderful. She was everything I wanted my wife and the mother of my children to be, and she has been, except for one detail. She lied to me about her sexual past, during the time we were dating and before.

She had implied that, like me, she had no sexual experience. Twelve years and four children into our marriage, she suffered an emotional meltdown because of a difficult childhood and years of lying to me. Counseling produced a whole mess of ghosts and goblins from her youth, and then finally came the big one. She had lied to me about her virginity and sexual past.

Her telling me all this essentially ended my marriage that day and started our second one. I still love her, but it is different.

For over 38 years, I've been married to my best friend, my partner who I share everything with -- our money, our home, our kids. We share our lives. The day she told me the truth, the intimacy we had was gone. We are more like business partners sharing what we have made of our lives. She has been completely focused on our children and grandkids. She hasn't got a clue about what her past has done to me. Even in sexless old age, in my mind, I still see visions of her with those other guys.

Counseling has helped reassure me about my love for her, her love for me and pointed out that I could have had a miserable life of a different kind had I married someone else. I believe it is retroactive jealousy OCD. It is a horrible curse. I've had to pay for her sins. My advice is to NEVER lie about any sexual history or details when dating. It is so destructive. -- Husband in the Dark

Dear Husband in the Dark: It's understandable why you feel betrayed and hurt by your wife's changing stories over the years. When we are used to thinking of things in a certain light, it makes us feel especially in the dark to realize it's not so. Perhaps your wife felt she had good reason to shield you from her past. Maybe she felt embarrassed by them and didn't wish to share with you these moments she's not proud of. Whatever the reasoning, after five decades of marriage, I'd bet that you know her heart, her character and what truly defines her better than anyone else.

Ultimately, what matters isn't the first person she slept with but the last. You're the person she chose to make such a rich life with. Don't lose sight of that fact.