LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children. Harry and Meghan said in a statement Wednesday that Princess Lilibet Diana, who turns two in June, was baptized on Friday by the Episcopal Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor. Lilibet’s title and that of her brother, Archie, who will be four in May, will be updated on the Buckingham Palace website later.
Harry, Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
