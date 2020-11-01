Harrison to hold rally today at fairgrounds

As the U.S. Senate campaign nears its end, Democrat Jaime Harrison is returning to his hometown for a drive-in campaign rally.

Harrison is facing longtime U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, in Tuesday’s election.

Harrison will be speaking to supporters about his vision for South Carolina, and he will be joined by several other political leaders from the Orangeburg area.

Monday’s rally will be held at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

Entrance is first-come, first-served, and attendance will be capped when the venue is at capacity. There is a limit of 4 people per car, and face masks are required for each person. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the rally starting at 6:30 p.m.

It can be viewed at :https://jaimeharrison.com/live/ and https://www.facebook.com/JaimeHarrisonSC/

