 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrison to hold rally today at fairgrounds
0 comments

Harrison to hold rally today at fairgrounds

  • 0

As the U.S. Senate campaign nears its end, Democrat Jaime Harrison is returning to his hometown for a drive-in campaign rally.

Harrison is facing longtime U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, in Tuesday’s election.

Harrison will be speaking to supporters about his vision for South Carolina, and he will be joined by several other political leaders from the Orangeburg area.

Monday’s rally will be held at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

Entrance is first-come, first-served, and attendance will be capped when the venue is at capacity. There is a limit of 4 people per car, and face masks are required for each person. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the rally starting at 6:30 p.m.

It can be viewed at :https://jaimeharrison.com/live/ and https://www.facebook.com/JaimeHarrisonSC/

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News