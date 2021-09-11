Harriette reflects on 9/11

DEAR READERS: It's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since the world changed forever. All of us who were alive at the time have stories of exactly where we were and what we were doing when this hateful act of terror was committed. 9/11 is imprinted on our brains. During this moment of reflection, I want to ask all of us to pause and take a look back. Where were you? How has your life changed?

I was in New York City, headed from my office in Greenwich Village to Bryant Park, some 20 blocks away, to go to New York Fashion Week. I remember that people were standing in the street looking up as I rushed to get into a taxi to make it to my show. The announcement of the crash occurred as I was watching a maternity show -- there was a literal parade of pregnant women on a runway, showcasing the promise of life at the precise moment when the towers fell and so many lost their lives.

I remember the eerie cloud that hovered over downtown Manhattan for weeks before winds blew the stench and all that it contained all over the city. I remember everyone being stuck. It was as if time stood still. And when our country and its citizens snapped back to life, it felt like we were emerging out of a daze and into reaction mode. An eye for an eye. Anger. Fear. Hatred. Distrust.