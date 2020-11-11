Harriette offers Veterans Day wishes

What is our culture's relationship to military service? What is yours? Do you believe that you respect the men and women who serve? What more can you do to show your appreciation for their service? This is worth contemplating, especially today.

We can start by saying "thank you." We can start by acknowledging veterans when we see them in uniform. We can reach out to families and neighbors who we know have loved ones in service right now. We can choose to keep these people in our awareness and seek them out to offer support. We can be thoughtful citizens by not forgetting those who work to keep our borders safe. We can remember that our military is nonpartisan. The military is designed to support the country and all of its citizens regardless of political persuasion. We can take a page out of their book and begin to support each other. And then the much-needed healing for all of us can begin.