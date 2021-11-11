Harriette honors our nation's veterans

At Uncle Bill's funeral, which was attended by hundreds of people who all took care to wear masks and stay safe, taps was performed. It took me back to my own father's funeral some 20 years ago. My dad served in the Army during World War II, when he was a lieutenant. At interment, we heard taps and a 21-gun salute, all part of the pageantry of a veteran's funeral and a powerful way of sending off a soul.

On Veteran's Day 2021, we celebrate all the brave Americans who have offered their lives in service -- both those who are among us and those who have passed. We give thanks for your commitment to our country. While imperfect, the United States holds the ideal that we all deserve to be protected and free. As we contemplate what freedom looks like today, let us think of those who have fought for it and offer our gratitude. Let's also pay attention to the veterans who are in need. The trauma that some veterans experience while in service can be harrowing. We must not forget them after they come home. For more information on how to support veterans who are in need, go to mentalhealth.va.gov.