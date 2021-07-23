Harper steals home, Wheeler looks strong in Phils' 5-1 win

Freeman tied it in the third with a single to score Albies, who had a one-out double.

Segura laced an ankle-high, two-strike curveball from Fried just over the third base bag and down the left field line, allowing both Ronald Torreyes and Luke Williams to score to make it 3-1.

Harper, who went 2 for 3, scored after a (roductive trip around the bases in the fifth. He hit a leadoff single, stole second, advanced on Andrew McCutchen's groundout and then raced home on the back end of a double steal with two outs after the Braves tried to get Rhys Hoskins at second base.

Hoskins' double in the seventh scored Realmuto.

Trainer's room

Braves: C Travis d'Arnaud had a second day of work on the field as he looks to return from a sprained left thumb sprain that has kept him on the injured list since May 2. The Braves hope d'Arnaud can return during a four-game series next week at the New York Mets.

Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm was reinstated from the IL and back in the starting lineup after being on the COVID-19 list since July 10 after a reported positive test.

Up next

LHP Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50 ERA) of the Braves and RHP Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.00 ERA) of the Phillies are scheduled to start Saturday night in the third game of the four-game series.

