Hard to listen to friend's complaints

However, you do not have to allow her to complain about her mom every time you are together. Next time you are with her and she starts to share negative commentary about her mom, let her know that you appreciate her being open with but you're wanting to talk about more positive topics. Focusing on the positive doesn't discount the difficult, though it can remind us of the good.

You don't need to stay in these toxic conversations. The best thing you can do is be patient with your friend, but don't let her dump all of her negativity onto you. And encourage her to seek the help of a professional. We all need to share our feelings, and a counselor or therapist can offer an empathetic ear.

Dear Annie: Online romance scammers are a real problem, and I have a few suggestions for how to detect them and how to deal with them.

Typically, they write sweet nothings and paint themselves as perfect. Some dead giveaways are that they don't answer your questions, and they use poor grammar and punctuation in their typing. Their "sweet speeches" are probably copied and pasted over many times. Very often, they are from out of state or even out of the country.