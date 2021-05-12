Hard decisions for Facebook

Trump was indefinitely "suspended" from the two platforms for rhetorically embracing the rioters who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6. But he had spent years polluting Facebook and Instagram with violent rhetoric and toxic lies, and in the weeks before Jan. 6 he claimed constantly, and falsely, that the election had been "stolen" from him and his supporters. To quantify another facet of the relationship, Ad Age estimates that Trump's 2020 campaign spent $89.1 million on Facebook ads between April and October.

Twitter, Trump's other big megaphone, banned him permanently two days after the insurrection. Facebook tried to have it both ways.

The company wanted the Oversight Board -- an international group of 20 luminaries, convened in an effort to ward off government regulation -- to relieve Zuckerberg and other executives of the burden of making a final call about Trump. Instead, the board found that Facebook was right to suspend Trump's accounts on the two platforms, but was wrong to impose an open-ended suspension, which is not a sanction specified in the company's terms of service. Facebook should either have suspended him for a certain length of time or permanently banned him, the panel said. In other words, Zuckerberg should make up his mind. The board gave Facebook six months to clarify its policies and then begin applying them consistently, including to the former president.