While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,

I hear it in the deep heart's core.

And here are some Irish blessings. Wishing you and your families a very happy St. Patrick's Day.

"May joy and peace surround you, contentment latch your door, and happiness be with you now and bless you evermore!"

"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand."

"May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live."

"May the saddest day of your future be no worse than the happiest day of your past."

"May the Lord keep you in His hand and never close His fist too tight."

"May God be with you and bless you. May you see your children's children. May you be poor in misfortunes and rich in blessings. May you know nothing but happiness from this day forward."

"May there be a generation of children on the children of your children."