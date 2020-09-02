Happenstance can be helpful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ian Fleming claimed, "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."

Sometimes, what occurs at the bridge table feels like happenstance; but more often it is because someone knows something that other players do not. For example, look at today's South hand. He passes, West opens one club, North makes a takeout double, and East passes. What should South do?

With two four-card majors, it is normal to bid up the line; that is, one heart. But not this time!

Suppose South advances with one heart, West rebids two clubs, and two passes follow. South has sufficient values to contest the auction. But he has no comfortable call available. Go back to round one and advance with one spade. Then if West rebids two clubs, South can compete with two hearts, playing in a 4-4 fit at the two-level.

Note also by happenstance, the one-spade bid hits the jackpot. North will rebid four clubs, a splinter bid announcing (at least) four-card support, game-going values or more and a singleton (or void) in clubs. Since South showed 0-8 points with his initial bid, he has an absolute maximum. He should show enthusiasm by bidding four hearts. This will get them to six spades, which is cold. South draws trumps, runs the hearts and takes four spades, six hearts, one diamond and a diamond ruff in the South hand.