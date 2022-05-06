Hank is a sweetheart who loves ofher dogs and tbe outdoors. Hank loves to play in the kiddie pool and... View on PetFinder
A 35-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of firing his gun into a Jeep Cherokee, shooting another man in the chin.
A 29-year-old St. Matthews woman is accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint.
BAMBERG – An 18-wheeler smashed into a Bamberg business while people were inside on Wednesday afternoon.
A 27-year-old Cordova man is accused of refusing to let a woman leave her vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
Two men were shot at an Orangeburg pub just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Oshia Smalls was crowned Miss Orangeburg County on March 6 at the BlueBird Theatre in downtown Orangeburg.
Firefighters discovered a man’s body while putting out a fire at a Bamberg home on Monday afternoon, according to Bamberg Fire Chief Gary Williams.
