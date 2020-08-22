Hamlin holds off JGR teammate Truex for 1st Dover victory

"There's been no year where it's been like this," Hamlin said. "Every week. It's literally every single week. We set some lofty goals at the beginning of the year to try to win 10 races. It's still achievable. We should have more than six easily."

He just had to mute the victory celebration. Hamlin was ordered by crew chief Chris Gabehart to save the No. 11 Toyota from a burnout because the car is needed again Sunday.

Hamlin went from the car to carhop, laughing as he said he needed to order milkshakes for the crew prepping the car late into the night.

But is a championship on the menu?

Hamlin has come oh-so close to winning it all and was runner-up in 2010 and finished fourth last season. Hamlin's even become ambivalent toward his growing checkered flag collection because "we're winning so much now." He'd like to excuse himself from the list of greatest drivers to never win it all but he's on it, for now -- Hamlin has 43 career wins, which puts him behind Junior Johnson (50) for most Cup victories without a championship. Again, Hamlin has at least positioned himself to make the championship race in Phoenix.

"Our process is working right now," Hamlin said.