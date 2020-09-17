Hamels yields 3 runs in Braves debut, a 5-1 loss to Orioles

After finally getting the third out, Hamels slumped his shoulders and took about 10 steps toward the dugout. He then spun around and walked back to the mound to pick up his rosin bag, a habit that probably will take some getting used to for a pitcher not yet accustomed to baseball's new set of rules during the pandemic.

Hamels returned to get one out in the fourth before being removed after his 52nd pitch. Hours earlier, manager Brian Snitker said he would allow the left-hander to throw between 50-55 pitches.

"Looks like he may have gotten a little tired," Snitker said afterward. "I didn't expect him to be perfect first time out."

Neither did Hamels (0-1), but he sure wasn't satisfied with giving up three runs, three hits and a walk.

"A three-spot is definitely not the type of number you want to put up," he said. "This is kind of the part where no matter if it is the beginning of what I'm trying to do, I've obviously done this for a long time and I need to be able to put up zeros."

What really counts, though, is that Hamels is back in action for a team that expects to be playing well into October.