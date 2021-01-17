Halt salt intake

How much sodium is needed?

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends eating only 1 teaspoon of salt per day, which is less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium. This includes ALL salt and sodium eaten. Currently Americans consume an average of 4,000 mg per day, almost double the recommended amount.

Consuming a diet of 1,500 mg of sodium has even better blood pressure lowering benefits. People over fifty years of age, African Americans, and people with chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease should consume less salt. The minimum sodium required is 250-500 mg per day.

Up to 30% of Americans are salt-sensitive and should be especially careful about how much salt is eaten. There is no way to tell if an individual’s blood pressure is salt-sensitive.

Pregnant women should not eliminate salt in order to minimize water retention and swelling. More sodium is needed during pregnancy, although the amount eaten in pre-pregnancy should be adequate.

Athletes and heavy laborers should replace sodium lost through perspiration by including salt at the next meal. Drinking sports drinks with electrolytes is not necessary. Salt tablets are not recommended since they may lower performance and cause dehydration.

For more information on salt, check out fact sheet #4054 on the Home and Garden Information Center webpage at http://hgic.clemson.edu.

